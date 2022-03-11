DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

