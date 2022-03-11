DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.08.
Shares of DBVT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.17.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.