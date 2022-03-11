Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 192,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DEX opened at $8.66 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

