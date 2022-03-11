Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 112,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $1,472,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 171,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,194. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

