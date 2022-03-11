Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.42.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Delek US by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 452,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,013,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.