Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $19.51. Delek US shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 3,750 shares.

Specifically, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 197,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

