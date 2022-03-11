Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

NYSE:DELL opened at $51.97 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

