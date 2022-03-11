Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNLI. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.88.

DNLI opened at $31.17 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,736,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after buying an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

