Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €340.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €340.00 ($369.57) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.52% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($353.26) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €308.67 ($335.51).

FRA:ADS opened at €197.08 ($214.22) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €235.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €262.34.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

