Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target to €59.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($83.70) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.