Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $155.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $139.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,513 shares of company stock worth $54,160,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.