Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $155.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.93.
Moderna stock opened at $139.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,513 shares of company stock worth $54,160,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
