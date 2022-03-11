Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($23.91) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($18.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.45 ($16.79).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €24.40 ($26.52) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €8.03 ($8.73) and a one year high of €23.67 ($25.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.77.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.