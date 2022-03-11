Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($178.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.30 ($180.76).

DB1 stock opened at €144.05 ($156.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €152.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €147.55. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 52 week high of €163.35 ($177.55). The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

