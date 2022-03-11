Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.58 ($71.28).

Shares of DPW opened at €42.44 ($46.13) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.13. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

