Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $170.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.95.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

