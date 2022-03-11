DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $12.85 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $12.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.00. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

