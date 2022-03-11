DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$13.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$13.100 EPS.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $109.53. The company had a trading volume of 62,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.56.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,746 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,544 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

