Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,521 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.67% of BGSF worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGSF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BGSF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in BGSF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

BGSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

