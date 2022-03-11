Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of BlueLinx worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 275.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $96.63.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.

BlueLinx Profile (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.