Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 261,848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of FuelCell Energy worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.
FuelCell Energy Profile (Get Rating)
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
