Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Heron Therapeutics worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,833,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 333,667 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 655,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 275,195 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $551.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

