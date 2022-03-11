Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.57% of RF Industries worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RFIL. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RFIL opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RFIL shares. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

