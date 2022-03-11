Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,485 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

