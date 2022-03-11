Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Orange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

