Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.51) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 259.10 ($3.39) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The company has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 295.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.20.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

