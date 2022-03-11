Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in CoreCivic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CoreCivic by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CoreCivic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CoreCivic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

