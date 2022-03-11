Diversified Trust Co Has $269,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Nucor by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $140.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.