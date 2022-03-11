Diversified Trust Co Makes New $348,000 Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

