Diversified Trust Co Purchases 228 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,342,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $90.90 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.