Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

NYSE EOG opened at $119.88 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

