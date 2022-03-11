Diversified Trust Co Takes $294,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $286.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.44. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.19 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

