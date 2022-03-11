DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU stock traded down $20.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a one year low of $90.90 and a one year high of $314.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.20.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.