Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $71.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

