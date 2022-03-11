Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lessened by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 8,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 570.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,656.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,039. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.