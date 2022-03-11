Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 375.60 ($4.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.12. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 326 ($4.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 473.60 ($6.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 394.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 396.09.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
