Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Down 7%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.90. 93,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 397,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DII.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The firm has a market cap of C$341.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.95.
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.
