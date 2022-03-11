DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 1472536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.
In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 in the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
