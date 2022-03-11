Douglas H. Shulman Buys 500 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.65 per share, for a total transaction of $22,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OMF opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

