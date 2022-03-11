Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.17 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.