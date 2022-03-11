DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $585.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

