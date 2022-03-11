Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 1,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,977. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $450.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 818.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

