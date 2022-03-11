Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGLE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $900.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 67.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.