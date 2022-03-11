Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the 4th quarter valued at $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Eastern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

