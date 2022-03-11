Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVG. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

