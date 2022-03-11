eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. eBay reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

