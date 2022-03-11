Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.57. Ebix has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,848,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ebix by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ebix by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ebix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

