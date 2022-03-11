Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 733 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $391.15 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $410.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

