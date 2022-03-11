Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 733 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $391.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.