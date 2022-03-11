Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $31.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 20.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.
Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.
