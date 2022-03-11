Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,320 shares during the period. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,453,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.