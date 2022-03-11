Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes $523,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after buying an additional 44,841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average is $273.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.